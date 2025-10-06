Skip to Main content
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Now
Home
/
Super Nachos
Super Nachos
$0
Toppings
Required*
Select...
Super Nacho Mod (Deep Copy)
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese. Served with pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(979) 793-7799
9017 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement