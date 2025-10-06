Skip to Main content
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Now
Home
/
Especial de la Casa
Especial de la Casa
$0
Tortillas
Required*
Select...
Huevos
Required*
Select...
Salsa Ranchera
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 eggs cooked to your choice topped with salsa ranchera. Served with 1 pork chop, beans and potatoes.
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(979) 793-7799
9017 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement