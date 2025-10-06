Skip to Main content
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Now
Home
/
Jalisco Burrito Ala Carta
Jalisco Burrito Ala Carta
$0
Toppings
Required*
Select...
Burritos Modifiers
Select...
Add to Cart
1
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with pico and guacamole.
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(979) 793-7799
9017 Main Street, Needville, TX 77461
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement