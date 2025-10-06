  • Home
  • /
  • #06 Caldo de Res / Beef Soup

#06 Caldo de Res / Beef Soup

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Select...
Select...
1
Beef Shank cooked with carrots, squash, potatoes and corn. Served with Rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno on the side.