Los Charros Mexican Restaurant 9017 Main Street
Featured Items
Tacos
Individual Tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion$2.75
Tortas
French loaf sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.$6.75
#44 Tacos al Carbon
3 Tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita strips. Served with rice, charros, and pico de gallo$13.99
Main Dishes
#01 Carne Asada / Beef Fajita
Beef Fajita plate served on a bed of cactus and onion. Comes with Rice, Charro and Pico$14.50
#02 Carne Guisada / Beef and Gravy
Beef Chunks cooked in Gravy. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico$11.75
#03 Mexican Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with one crispy taco, rice, beans and pico$11.75
#04 Combination Plate
1 tostada, 1 soft corn tortilla taco served rice, beans and pico on the side.$11.75
#05 Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with rice, beans, pico. Your choice of filling.$11.75
#07 T-Bone Tampiqueña
T-Bone served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice and beans$14.99
#08 T-Bone Mexicana
Tbone topped with sauteed pico de gallo. Served with rice and charros$14.99
#10 Pollo a la Plancha / Grilled Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken Fajitas plate served with rice, beans and pico$12.50
#11 Chicken Flautas
3 Chicken Flautas topped with cheese, rice, beans and sour cream.$12.50
#12 Pastor Plate / Pork and Beef
Marinated pork served with rice, beans, and pico$12.50
#13 Texas Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with carne guisada, rice, beans and pico$12.99
#14 Fajita Rancheras / Beef Fajita Ranchera
Beef Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and pico$14.50
#15 Jalisco Plate
Beef and Chicken Fajitas cooked with Cactus and Onion. Served with rice, charro beans and pico de gallo$14.50
#17 Quesadilla Plate
3 Quesadillas made with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, and pico$11.99
#28 Jalisco Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
#29 Chuletas / Porkchop Plate
2 grilled pork chops served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.99
#31 Quesadilla Gigante
One large quesadilla cooked with your choice of meat, cut into 3 pieces. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.99
#33 Chile Relleno / Stuffed Pepper
Chile poblano stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat coated in fried egg batter. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.$12.99
#34 Enchiladas Suizas
3 enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
#44 Tacos al Carbon
3 Tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita strips. Served with rice, charros, and pico de gallo$13.99
#45 Milanesa Plate
Breaded chicken or beef. Served with rice, fries and pico de gallo$14.50
#46 Pollo Flameado
Chicken Fajitas topped with melted white cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$14.50
#47 Crispy Tacos
3 crispy tacos topped with cheese served with rice, beans, pico and lettuce.$10.99
#48 Pollo a la Ranchera / Chicken Fajita Rancheras
Chicken Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.50
#49 Taquitos Mexicanos / Street Tacos
5 Mini street tacos made with your choice of meat. Served with charro beans and avocado.$12.50
#52 Burrito Suizo
Burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with green salsa and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$12.99
#54 American Enchiladas
2 flour tortilla enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$11.75
Libra Carne / Full Pound
One pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$14.50
1/2 Libra / Half Pound
Half a pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$8.99
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Home made queso dip. Served with chips.$2.50
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese on top$8.25
Super Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese. Served with pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.$11.99
Guacamole Side$4.99
#51 Queso Flameado
Your choice of meat made with thick melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.$11.50
Loaded Fries / Papas con Tocino y Queso
Side of fries topped with bacon and melted cheese.$9.99
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with Fajita meat and chile con queso.$9.99
Guacamole Salad$8.50
Tacos/Burritos & More
Tacos-Burros-Quesadillas & More
Tacos
Individual Tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion$2.75
Taco Al Carbon
Strip Fajita meat Tacos$2.99
Mini Taco
Small individual street tacos. Made with your choice of meat & topped with grilled onions & cilantro.$2.25
Enchilada
Small individual enchilada made with your choice of meat or cheese.$2.75
Crispy Taco
Individual crispy taco made with ground beef or meat of your choice. Topped with cheese and served with pico & lettuce$2.75
Tortas
French loaf sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.$6.75
Gorditas
Home made corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico.$6.75
Burritos
Burrito made with your choice of meat, filled with pico, sour cream, and lettuce$6.75
Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, and cheese.$4.25
Quesadillas
Small quesadilla ala carte made with your choice of meat. Comes with pico de gallo and lettuce.$3.50
Quesadillas Grande
XLarge flour tortilla quesadilla made with your choice of meat. Cut into 3 pieces. Served with pico and sour cream.$9.50
Chile Relleno Ala Carta$3.99
Jalisco Burrito Ala Carta
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with pico and guacamole.$5.99
Individual Flautas$1.89
Burrito Suizo Solo$5.99
Parrilladas / Fajitas
Parilladas/Fajitas
#25 Parrillada Mixta
Mixed Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.$18.99
#26 Huasteca Parrillada
T Bone served with shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.$18.99
#27 Parrillada Nuevo Leon
Beef and Shrimp Fajitas served with Rice, Charro beans, Pico and Guacamole$18.99
#21 Parrillada Acapulco
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, charros, pico de gallo and guacamole.$23.99
Seafood
#16 Grilled Shrimp/Camarones ala Plancha
Grilled Shrimp served with rice, fries and pico de gallo$14.50
#18 Shrimp Rancheros
Shrimp cooked in our ranchero sauce served with rice, fries and pico de gallo.$14.50
#19 Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail made with homemade sauce. Served with pico de gallo and avocado.$10.50
#20 Fried Tilapia / Mojarra
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#30 Breaded Shrimp / Camarones Empanizados
9 Breaded Shrimp served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#35 Spicy Shrimp / Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in salsa a la diabla (spicy chipotle salsa) served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo.$14.50
#53 Filete al Gusto
Fish tilapia cooked to your choice, served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#55 Acapulco Plate
Grilled tilapia sauteed with onion and bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and shrimp. Served with rice & lettuce, pico and guacamole.$13.99
Soup
Soups
#06 Caldo de Res / Beef Soup
Beef Shank cooked with carrots, squash, potatoes and corn. Served with Rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno on the side.$10.99
#09 Menudo
32 ounces of Menudo comes with cilantro, onion, lime and jalapeño on the side.$10.99
#32 Caldo de Camaron / Shrimp Soup
Shrimp soup made with vegetables. Served with rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno.$14.99
Kids Meals
Child Plates
#36 Carne Guisada
Carne guisada served with rice & beans.$6.99
#37 Enchilada
1 enchilada your choice of meat, served with rice & beans.$6.99
#38 Crispy Taco
1 crispy taco, rice and beans.$6.99
#39 Soft Taco
1 soft taco your choice of meat, served with rice and beans$6.99
#40 Hamburger
Plain & dry Burger served with French Fries$6.99
#41 Cheeseburger
Plain & dry cheeseburger served with french fries.$6.99
#42 Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets & french fries$6.99
#43 Quesadilla
One quesadilla your choice of meat. Served with rice & beans.$6.99
Hamburguesas / Hamburgers
Hamburgers
Hamburger
Hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not Included.$4.99
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not included.$5.25
Hamburguesa Mexicana
A Mexican Hamburger comes with the hamburger patty, cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, pickles, mustard, avocado, and mayo$8.50
French Fries$2.75
Hamburgesa de Filete Empanizado$5.50
Beverages
Fountain Drink$2.65
16 oz Fountain Drink$1.89
Iced Tea$2.65
16 oz TEA$1.89
Arnold Palmer$2.00
Coffee$2.50
Hot Tea$2.50
Hot Chocholate$2.50
Apple Juice$2.75
Orange Juice$2.99
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Coke Zero$2.50
Root Beer$2.50
White Milk$2.50
1/2 Litro Coka Mex$2.99
Topo Chico$2.99
Sidral$2.99
WATER
Milk Shake$3.50
ICE$0.50
WATER 2go$0.50
Water
Refill$1.00
Gallons$12.00
Bottle Water$1.50