Los Charros Mexican Restaurant 9017 Main Street
Featured Items
#44 Tacos al Carbon
3 Tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita strips. Served with rice, charros, and pico de gallo$13.99
Tortas
French loaf sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, and sour cream.$6.75
Quesadillas Grande
XLarge flour tortilla quesadilla made with your choice of meat. Cut into 3 pieces. Served with pico and sour cream.$9.50
Main Dishes
#01 Carne Asada / Beef Fajita
Beef Fajita plate served on a bed of cactus and onion. Comes with Rice, Charro and Pico$14.50
#02 Carne Guisada / Beef and Gravy
Beef Chunks cooked in Gravy. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico$11.75
#03 Mexican Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with one crispy taco, rice, beans and pico$11.75
#04 Combination Plate
1 tostada, 1 soft corn tortilla taco served rice, beans and pico on the side.$11.75
#05 Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with rice, beans, pico. Your choice of filling.$11.75
#07 T-Bone Tampiqueña
T-Bone served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice and beans$14.99
#08 T-Bone Mexicana
Tbone topped with sauteed pico de gallo. Served with rice and charros$14.99
#10 Pollo a la Plancha / Grilled Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken Fajitas plate served with rice, beans and pico$12.50
#11 Chicken Flautas
3 Chicken Flautas topped with cheese, rice, beans and sour cream.$12.50
#12 Pastor Plate / Pork and Beef
Marinated pork served with rice, beans, and pico$12.50
#13 Texas Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with carne guisada, rice, beans and pico$12.99
#14 Fajita Rancheras / Beef Fajita Ranchera
Beef Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and pico$14.50
#15 Jalisco Plate
Beef and Chicken Fajitas cooked with Cactus and Onion. Served with rice, charro beans and pico de gallo$13.25
#17 Quesadilla Plate
3 Quesadillas made with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, and pico$12.99
#28 Jalisco Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
#29 Chuletas / Porkchop Plate
2 grilled pork chops served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.99
#31 Quesadilla Gigante
One large quesadilla cooked with your choice of meat, cut into 3 pieces. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.99
#33 Chile Relleno / Stuffed Pepper
Chile poblano stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat coated in fried egg batter. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.$12.99
#34 Enchiladas Suizas
3 enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
#45 Milanesa Plate
Breaded chicken or beef. Served with rice, fries and pico de gallo$14.50
#46 Pollo Flameado
Chicken Fajitas topped with melted white cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$14.50
#47 Crispy Tacos
3 crispy tacos topped with cheese served with rice, beans, pico and lettuce.$10.99
#48 Pollo a la Ranchera / Chicken Fajita Rancheras
Chicken Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.50
#49 Taquitos Mexicanos / Street Tacos
5 Mini street tacos made with your choice of meat. Served with charro beans and avocado.$12.50
#52 Burrito Suizo
Burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with green salsa and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$12.99
#54 American Enchiladas
2 flour tortilla enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$11.75
Libra Carne / Full Pound
One pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$14.50
1/2 Libra / Half Pound
Half a pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$8.99
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
Home made queso dip. Served with chips.$2.50
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese on top$8.25
Super Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese. Served with pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.$11.99
Guacamole Side$4.99
#51 Queso Flameado
Your choice of meat made with thick melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.$11.50
Loaded Fries / Papas con Tocino y Queso
Side of fries topped with bacon and melted cheese.$9.99
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with Fajita meat and chile con queso.$9.99
Guacamole Salad$8.50
Tacos/Burritos & More
Tacos
Individual Tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion$2.75
Taco Al Carbon
Strip Fajita meat Tacos$2.99
Mini Taco
Small individual street tacos. Made with your choice of meat & topped with grilled onions & cilantro.$2.25
Enchilada
Small individual enchilada made with your choice of meat or cheese.$2.75
Crispy Taco
Individual crispy taco made with ground beef or meat of your choice. Topped with cheese and served with pico & lettuce$2.75
Gorditas
Home made corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico.$6.75
Burritos
Burrito made with your choice of meat, filled with pico, sour cream, and lettuce$6.75
Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, and cheese.$4.25
Quesadillas
Small quesadilla ala carte made with your choice of meat. Comes with pico de gallo and lettuce.$3.50
Chile Relleno Ala Carta$3.99
Jalisco Burrito Ala Carta
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with pico and guacamole.$5.99
Individual Flautas$1.89
Burrito Suizo Solo$5.99
Parrilladas / Fajitas
#25 Parrillada Mixta
Mixed Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.$18.99
#26 Huasteca Parrillada
T Bone served with shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.$18.99
#27 Parrillada Nuevo Leon
Beef and Shrimp Fajitas served with Rice, Charro beans, Pico and Guacamole$18.99
#21 Parrillada Acapulco
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, charros, pico de gallo and guacamole.$23.99
Seafood
#16 Grilled Shrimp/Camarones ala Plancha
Grilled Shrimp served with rice, fries and pico de gallo$14.50
#18 Shrimp Rancheros
Shrimp cooked in our ranchero sauce served with rice, fries and pico de gallo.$14.50
#19 Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail made with homemade sauce. Served with pico de gallo and avocado.$10.50
#20 Fried Tilapia / Mojarra
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#30 Breaded Shrimp / Camarones Empanizados
9 Breaded Shrimp served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#35 Spicy Shrimp / Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in salsa a la diabla (spicy chipotle salsa) served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo.$14.50
#53 Filete al Gusto
Fish tilapia cooked to your choice, served with rice, fries, and pico de gallo$14.50
#55 Acapulco Plate
Grilled tilapia sauteed with onion and bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and shrimp. Served with rice & lettuce, pico and guacamole.$13.99
#20 Mojarra Ala Diabla ESP$13.00
Soup
#06 Caldo de Res / Beef Soup
Beef Shank cooked with carrots, squash, potatoes and corn. Served with Rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno on the side.$10.99
#09 Menudo
32 ounces of Menudo comes with cilantro, onion, lime and jalapeño on the side.$10.99
#32 Caldo de Camaron / Shrimp Soup
Shrimp soup made with vegetables. Served with rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno.$14.99
Kids Meals
#36 Carne Guisada
Carne guisada served with rice & beans.$6.99
#37 Enchilada
1 enchilada your choice of meat, served with rice & beans.$6.99
#38 Crispy Taco
1 crispy taco, rice and beans.$6.99
#39 Soft Taco
1 soft taco your choice of meat, served with rice and beans$6.99
#40 Hamburger
Plain & dry Burger served with French Fries$6.99
#41 Cheeseburger
Plain & dry cheeseburger served with french fries.$6.99
#42 Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets & french fries$6.99
#43 Quesadilla
One quesadilla your choice of meat. Served with rice & beans.$6.99
Hamburguesas / Hamburgers
Hamburger
Hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not Included.$4.99
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not included.$5.25
Hamburguesa Mexicana
A Mexican Hamburger comes with the hamburger patty, cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, pickles, mustard, avocado, and mayo$8.50
French Fries$2.75
Hamburgesa de Filete Empanizado$5.50
Beverages
Fountain Drink$2.65
16 oz Fountain Drink$1.89
Iced Tea$2.65
16 oz TEA$1.89
Arnold Palmer$2.00
Coffee$2.50
Hot Tea$2.50
Hot Chocholate$2.50
Apple Juice$2.75
Orange Juice$2.99
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Root Beer$2.50
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.50
Topo Chico
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$2.99
1/2 Litro Coka Mex$2.99
Sidral$2.99
White Milk$2.50
Milk Shake$3.50
WATER
ICE$0.50
WATER 2go$0.50
Water
Refill$1.00
Gallons$12.00
Bottle Water$1.50