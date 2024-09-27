Los Charros Mexican Restaurant 9017 Main Street
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos, Burros, Tortas
Breakfast Plates
- Huevos al gusto
2 eggs cooked to your choice, served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
- Huevos Revueltos
2 eggs scrambled with your choice of meat, served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
- Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs cooked to your choice topped with salsa ranchera, served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
- Desayuno Especial
2 eggs cooked to your choice, 2 pancakes, bacon and sausage.$9.99
- American Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to your choice, served with bacon, sausage, hashbrown and toast.$10.25
- Chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese and served with beans, potatoes, sour cream and onions.$9.99
- Migas
Crispy corn tortilla chips scrambled with eggs and pico de gallo. Served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
- Needville Plate
2 eggs cooked to your choice, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with beans, potatoes, and beef fajita steak.$10.24
- Monterrey Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to your choice, served with beans, potatoes, and a serving of Barbacoa.$10.25
- Especial de la Casa
2 eggs cooked to your choice topped with salsa ranchera. Served with 1 pork chop, beans and potatoes.$10.25
- Country Plate
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, Ham and Smoked Sausage.$7.99
- Pancakes Plate
2 pancakes served with bacon and sausage.$8.99
- T-Bone Breakfast
T Bone Steak served with 2 eggs, hashbrown and toast.$14.99
- Carne Guisada Breakfast
Carne guisada served with 2 eggs, beans and potatoes.$10.25
- Jalisco Omelette
Omelette made with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with beans and potatoes.$9.99
- Little Bluejay Breakfast
1 egg cooked to your choice, 1 pancake, your choice of bacon or sausage.$6.99
- Omelette ala Carte$7.99
- Nopales ala Mex Plato
Nopales scrambled with pico de gallo served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
- Papas ala Mex Plato
Potatoes sautéed with pico de gallo. Served with beans and potatoes$8.99
- Papa y Chorizo Plato
Papas y Chorizo scrambled served with beans and potatoes.$8.99
Main Dishes
- #01 Carne Asada / Beef Fajita
Beef Fajita plate served on a bed of cactus and onion. Comes with Rice, Charros, Pico & Guac$14.50
- #02 Carne Guisada / Beef and Gravy
Beef Chunks cooked in Gravy. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico$11.75
- #03 Mexican Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with one crispy taco, rice, beans and pico$9.99
- #04 Combination Plate
1 tostada, 1 soft corn tortilla taco served rice, beans and pico on the side.$9.99
- #05 Enchilada Plate
3 enchiladas served with rice, beans, pico. Your choice of filling.$11.75
- #07 T-Bone Tampiqueña
T-Bone served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and guacamole.$14.50
- #08 T-Bone Mexicana
Tbone topped with sauteed pico de gallo. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole.$14.50
- #10 Pollo a la Plancha / Grilled Chicken Fajita
Grilled Chicken Fajitas plate served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$12.50
- #11 Chicken Flautas
3 Chicken Flautas topped with cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.$12.50
- #12 Pastor Plate / Pork and Beef
Marinated pork served with rice, beans, and pico$12.50
- #13 Texas Plate
2 cheese enchiladas served with carne guisada, rice, beans and pico$12.99
- #14 Fajita Rancheras / Beef Fajita Ranchera
Beef Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$14.50
- #15 Jalisco Plate
Beef and Chicken Fajitas cooked with Cactus and Onion. Served with rice, charro beans, pico and guacamole.$14.50
- #17 Quesadilla Plate
3 Quesadillas made with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$12.99
- #28 Jalisco Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
- #29 Chuletas / Porkchop Plate
2 grilled pork chops served with rice, beans, pico, and guacamole.$12.99
- #31 Quesadilla Gigante
One large quesadilla cooked with your choice of meat, cut into 3 pieces. Served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$12.99
- #33 Chile Relleno / Stuffed Pepper
Chile poblano stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat coated in fried egg batter. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.$12.99
- #34 Enchiladas Suizas
3 enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese, served with rice, beans, and pico.$12.99
- #44 Tacos al Carbon
3 Tacos with your choice of beef or chicken fajita strips. Served with rice, charros, pico and guacamole.$13.99
- #45 Milanesa Plate
Breaded chicken or beef. Served with rice, fries, pico and guacamole.$14.50
- #46 Pollo Flameado
Chicken Fajitas topped with melted white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$14.50
- #47 Crispy Tacos
3 crispy tacos topped with cheese served with rice, beans, pico and lettuce.$10.99
- #48 Pollo a la Ranchera / Chicken Fajita Rancheras
Chicken Fajitas cooked in salsa ranchera served with rice, beans, pico and guacamole.$12.50
- #49 Taquitos Mexicanos / Street Tacos
5 Mini street tacos made with your choice of meat. Served with charro beans.$12.50
- #52 Burrito Suizo
Burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with green salsa and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$12.99
- #54 American Enchiladas
2 flour tortilla enchiladas filled with your choice of meat or cheese. Served with rice, beans and pico.$11.75
- Libra Carne / Full Pound
One pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$13.99
- 1/2 Libra / Half Pound
Half a pound of meat served with pico, cilantro and onion.$6.99
Appetizers
- Chile Con Queso
Home made queso dip. Served with chips.$2.50
- Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese on top$6.50
- Super Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat, and melted cheese. Served with pico, guac, sour cream and jalapenos on the side.$11.50
- Guacamole Side$4.99
- #51 Queso Flameado
Your choice of meat made with thick melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.$11.50
- Loaded Fries / Papas con Tocino y Queso
Side of fries topped with bacon and melted cheese.$9.99
- Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with Fajita meat and chile con queso.$9.99
- Guacamole Salad$7.99
Tacos/Burritos & More
- Tacos
Individual Tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion$2.75
- Taco Al Carbon
Strip Fajita meat Tacos$2.99
- Mini Taco
Small individual street tacos. Made with your choice of meat & topped with grilled onions & cilantro.$2.25
- Enchilada
Small individual enchilada made with your choice of meat or cheese.$2.75
- Crispy Taco
Individual crispy taco made with ground beef or meat of your choice. Topped with cheese and served with pico & lettuce$2.75
- Tortas
French loaf sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, guacamole and sour cream.$5.99
- Gorditas
Home made corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico.$5.99
- Burritos
Burrito made with your choice of meat, filled with pico, guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce$5.99
- Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and cheese.$3.99
- Quesadillas
Small quesadilla ala carte made with your choice of meat. Comes with pico de gallo and lettuce.$3.50
- Quesadillas Grande
XLarge flour tortilla quesadilla made with your choice of meat. Cut into 3 pieces. Served with pico, guacamole and sour cream.$8.99
- Chile Relleno Ala Carta$3.99
- Jalisco Burrito Ala Carta
A burrito filled with your choice of meat, topped with gravy and cheese. Served with pico and guacamole.$5.99
- Individual Flautas$1.89
Parrilladas / Fajitas
- #25 Parrillada Mixta
Mixed Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.$17.75
- #26 Huasteca Parrillada
T Bone served with shrimp. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.$17.75
- #27 Parrillada Nuevo Leon
Beef and Shrimp Fajitas served with Rice, Charro beans, Pico and Guacamole$17.75
- #21 Parrillada Acapulco
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, charros, pico de gallo and guacamole.$21.99
Seafood
- #16 Grilled Shrimp/Camarones ala Plancha
Grilled Shrimp served with rice, fries, pico de gallo and guacamole.$13.99
- #18 Shrimp Rancheros
Shrimp cooked in our ranchero sauce served with rice, fries, guacamole and pico de gallo.$13.99
- #19 Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail made with homemade sauce. Served with pico de gallo and avocado.$9.99
- #20 Fried Tilapia / Mojarra
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, fries, pico and guacamole.$13.99
- #30 Breaded Shrimp / Camarones Empanizados
9 Breaded Shrimp served with rice, fries, pico and guacamole$13.99
- #35 Spicy Shrimp / Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in salsa a la diabla (spicy chipotle salsa) served with rice, fries, guacamole and pico de gallo.$13.99
- #53 Filete al Gusto
Fish tilapia cooked to your choice, served with rice, fries, pico and guacamole.$13.99
- #55 Acapulco Plate
Grilled tilapia sauteed with onion and bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese and shrimp. Served with rice & lettuce, pico and guacamole.$12.99
Soup
- #06 Caldo de Res / Beef Soup
Beef Shank cooked with carrots, squash, potatoes and corn. Served with Rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno on the side.$10.99
- #09 Menudo
32 ounces of Menudo comes with cilantro, onion, lime and jalapeño on the side.$10.99
- #32 Caldo de Camaron / Shrimp Soup
Shrimp soup made with vegetables. Served with rice, cilantro, onion and jalapeno.$13.99
Kids Meals
- #36 Carne Guisada
Carne guisada served with rice & beans.$6.75
- #37 Enchilada
1 enchilada your choice of meat, served with rice & beans.$6.75
- #38 Crispy Taco
1 crispy taco, rice and beans.$6.75
- #39 Soft Taco
1 soft taco your choice of meat, served with rice and beans$6.75
- #40 Hamburger
Plain & dry Burger served with French Fries$6.75
- #41 Cheeseburger
Plain & dry cheeseburger served with french fries.$6.75
- #42 Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets & french fries$6.75
- #43 Quesadilla
One quesadilla your choice of meat. Served with rice & beans.$6.75
Hamburguesas / Hamburgers
- Hamburger
Hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not Included.$5.99
- Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and mayo. French Fries not included.$6.99
- Hamburguesa Mexicana
A Mexican Hamburger comes with the hamburger patty, cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, pickles, mustard, and mayo$8.50
- French Fries$2.75
Beverages
- Fountain Drink$2.50
- 16 oz Fountain Drink$1.89
- Iced Tea$2.50
- 16 oz TEA$1.89
- Arnold Palmer$2.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Hot Chocholate$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- White Milk$2.25
- 1/2 Litro Coka Mex$2.99
- Topo Chico$2.99
- Sidral$2.99
- WATER
- Milk Shake$3.50
- ICE$0.50
- WATER 2go$0.50
- Water
- Refill$1.00
- Gallons$12.00
Aguas Frescas / Natural Fruit Drinks
Side Orders
Brksft Side Orders
Lunch Side Orders
Verduras Side Orders
Meat Side Orders
